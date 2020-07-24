It was inevitable that President Donald Trump would try to "distance" himself from Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Dr. Fauci has a moral conscience. Donald Trump is without a conscience of any kind.
Dr. Fauci knows what he's talking about when he presents actual facts or even his intelligent guesses about the coronavirus pandemic. Donald Trump is ignorant of anything that doesn't have to do with his own giant ego.
Dr. Fauci has integrity. Donald Trump has none.
Because of his many human and professional virtues, Dr. Fauci has become a very popular person in America. News channels love to interview him. He's very direct, truthful and sincere.
Donald Trump is jealous of Dr. Fauci's popularity, and so he — Trump — has decided to denigrate and distance himself from Fauci. Trump wants all the light for himself.
Dr. Fauci is ready and willing to give Trump all the light he demands. Fauci will keep his conscience, intelligence, honesty and love of America intact.
JERRY GILL
Hertford