Editor’s note: The following is an open letter by former Elizabeth City Mayor Joe Peel to City Manager Rich Olson, who is leaving Saturday after 17 years to take the job as town administrator in Argyle, Texas.
Dear Rich, I cannot let you leave town without saying a heartfelt thank-you for the many hours of dedicated service, the professional manner with which you approached your work, and the passion you had for our city.
As a new mayor in 2011, I recognized very quickly the balancing act that a city manager had to perform to establish a budget, attend to a variety of constituencies, and educate and guide city leaders in order to keep the city focused and moving forward.
You did it and did it so well. While maintaining the citizens’ expectations, you had a vision as to where we were going, could go, and what was possible. Thank you as a citizen of Elizabeth City.
However, I must take this a step further. As a mayor you kept me afloat and helped me learn the ins and outs of managing a city. You supported my mayoral concerns and would listen and gave me incredible feedback. I witnessed your dedication and knew that you were the right man for the job in a town that was on the upward move. I also witnessed your dedication to the city staff and could feel your support for the city employees. You will be missed by citizens and all concerned.
Congratulations for the incredible legacy you leave and Godspeed for you and Gayle as you transition to Texas.
Thank you again.
JOE PEEL
Elizabeth City