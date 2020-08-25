With Camden being a neighboring county to Elizabeth City and depending on the city for many resources that we do not have, we certainly have looked to Rich Olson, Elizabeth City’s departing city manager, for leadership.
Rich did an outstanding job as city manager over the past 17 years. I want to thank him for the job he did. Before my retirement, it was always a privilege and reward to work with him.
Rich always understood tourism, recognizing the economic impact it has on both highways and waterways. Elizabeth City’s Mariners’ Wharf was well known for its hospitality on the waterway and is recognized by the yachting communities around the world.
Rich always gave 100% of himself because he wanted Elizabeth City to be a better place. His vision for the city was focused on moving forward.
I’d like to say “thank you” to him again and wish him and his family the best as they make the transition to Texas.
PENNY LEARY SMITH
Camden
Editor’s note: Rich Olson’s last day as Elizabeth City city manager was Saturday. He is leaving for a job as administrator of Argyle, Texas.
DeJoy’s failure to sabotage mail-in vote win for U.S.
President Trump’s new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, will be Postmaster General “Nojoy” when you’re looking for your mail to arrive.
It was a craven overreach, indeed, by DeJoy to try and cripple our Postal Service to sabotage the mail-in vote during a raging pandemic before an election.
It was a hugely good day for democracy that DeJoy’s effort didn’t work out. Our 45th president will stop at nothing to stay in power, as he is well aware of what awaits him if he loses the election.
How great that we’ll be able to get our billion Christmas cards in the mail to say “Merry Christmas” and make America great again.
God protect our mail-in ballots during this pandemic.
ANN BECHIOM
Elizabeth City