Omicron has arrived and the left is so delighted that they can talk about something other than Joe Biden’s and Kamala Harris’ approval numbers. This new variant of COVID-19 changes the national discourse from Biden’s disastrous administration, the collapse of the border, inflation, Afghanistan, abortion, defunding the police and on and on and on.
The Biden administration in fact is so well liked that, according to The New York Post, a recent Marist national poll found “44 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents want another candidate on the ballot, 36 percent want to keep Biden and 20 percent aren’t sure.” And according to The Washington Post, a USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll recently found “nearly two-thirds of Americans don’t want President Biden to run for a second term in 2024.“
COVID is here to stay; it’s the only issue the Democrats can run on, and they’re not even good at that. One thing is certain: as long as COVID is here blue states will continue to place tight controls on their citizens. The far left progressives in the party want to rewrite our Constitution. They view the Constitution the same as they do the Bible: that times have changed and we need to change it to keep up with the times.
With their “Don’t do as I do, do as I say!” and “Shut up and obey and don’t ask questions!” and “Yes, Lord Fauci!” the Democrats wreak of hypocrisy.
Until Americans stand up and say “no,” current and future mandates will continue for as long as the left feels it can get away with them. Don’t be surprised if more lockdowns are on the way as the Bill of Rights fades away and government intrusion into our lives becomes greater. We’re living George Orwell’s novel, “1984!”
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City