Martha Porter's recent letter on country cooking, especially southern cooking reminded me of the time when I was stationed at Ft. Bragg in 1962-63.
My wife and I lived in a duplex in Fayetteville and next door neighbors, Bill and Louise, were North Carolinians. Louise made many a delicious meal for us and we always wondered why they were so tasty. Finally, my wife asked her what her secret was. She said, "bacon grease."
I'm sure at the time it prompted a "What?" from both of us and a "you got to be kidding; you use bacon grease?" We had never heard of that. Well, one thing's for sure: it did enhance the flavor.
It seemed everything she cooked had bacon grease in it. We even kidded amongst ourselves that if Louise made homemade ice cream, there would be bacon grease in that, too.
We all know fried foods always taste better, but I'm sure our arteries are never pleased about it, and every time we stand on that bathroom scale it just lets out a huge groan!
And just for the record: I learned to enjoy collard greens, black-eyed peas, okra (fried), grits (with butter, salt and pepper ), etc.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City