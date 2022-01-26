Millions of politicized Americans choose to believe that the COVID-19 virus originated in a Wuhan, China, laboratory to afflict America. Did China also create the delta and omicron variants for the same nefarious reason?
No human being created these viruses, for no human being can create life. These and other viruses have been floating around the universe for eons. Then they happened to hit earth and thousands of other cosmic places.
COVID-19 and its variants and other living organisms that came from the infinite depths of the universe are here to stay. They're not going anywhere.
Why? How? I don't know. I think that God alone knows.
JERRY GILL
Hertford
Editor's note: Because the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is extremely similar genetically to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus and other mammal coronaviruses, especially those in bats, scientists have concluded the COVID coronavirus originated on Earth.