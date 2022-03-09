The world knew many months ago that Vladimir Putin — not the Russian people — would invade the Ukraine. Putin invaded it as he promised.

Why? How? Because he knew the world would scold him but do nothing else. And so the Ukraine is now being obliterated.

Sad? It's beyond sad, It's satanic on every level.

Why did the world, and America, let this happen? Why did Auschwitz happen? and Wounded Knee? And My Lai? And January 6?

Perhaps only God knows definitively.

JERRY GILL

Lawrenceville. Georgia