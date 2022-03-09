Only God knows why world let Putin invade Ukraine Mar 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The world knew many months ago that Vladimir Putin — not the Russian people — would invade the Ukraine. Putin invaded it as he promised.Why? How? Because he knew the world would scold him but do nothing else. And so the Ukraine is now being obliterated.Sad? It's beyond sad, It's satanic on every level.Why did the world, and America, let this happen? Why did Auschwitz happen? and Wounded Knee? And My Lai? And January 6?Perhaps only God knows definitively.JERRY GILLLawrenceville. Georgia Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vladimir Putin Ukraine Military Jerry Gill God Knee Georgia Auschwitz Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Albemarle Magazine Winter 2021 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Best of the Albmarle Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesBrothers testify they saw Bonds shoot RevelleBonds gets life without parole for Revelle murder in 2018Williams third to file for EC mayorMaryland man wins inaugural Coast Guard MarathonCoasties finish first: Ramundo, Clayton top 5K finishersEC man sentenced to life without parole for 2018 murderPolice: EC man sought on warrants surrenders after barricading himself in houseMACU grad, family escape from Ukraine as bombing beginsBertie girls earn trip to state title gameTime to splash: Meads Pool to reopen this summer Images