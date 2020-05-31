The Daily Advance published Bob Orr’s attack column criticizing President Trump on May 11. In his tirade, Orr attacked the president on many fronts. Then he lost all credibility when he wrote an incredulous statement “He (the president) even suggested we drink bleach to abate the virus.”
I assume this is a takeoff of when President Trump turned to Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, and talked about using an aerosol “somewhat” like a commercial disinfectant to kill COVID-19 in the lungs. The liberal news media ran with this, leaving the word “somewhat” out and stated the president wanted to spray Lysol in people’s lungs.
Dr. Birx stated that President Trump likes to talk problems out. Once again President Trump has demonstrated his amazing ability to think outside the box.
Researchers today are working on a new formulation of remdesivir that can be inhaled like asthma medications. Hopefully soon, a breathing treatment will be available at hospitals to fight COVID-19. A noninvasive treatment that was ridiculed all over the national news media.
President Trump continues to show bold leadership in the fight against an invisible enemy. He slowed the virus down when he took decisive action to close down travel from China. He was called racist and xenophobic for taking this action.
Vice President Mike Pence and the White House Coronavirus Task Force have earned praise from Democratic and Republican governors from around the country for their handling of the crisis. The never Trumpers will not cease in making half-truths to attack our president. The dogs may bark but the wagons will roll on.
GEORGE HAGUE
Elizabeth City