Environmental and other scientists know for certain that the climate on Mother Earth is rapidly changing. They know for certain that Earth and its waters are getting too warm.
They know for certain that our spewing of greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere is a contributing factor to global warming and climate change. They also know for certain that our time is running out!
If we don’t stop our onslaught against Mother Earth now, our Mother’s demise is all but certain.
On what Mother Earth do we plan to leave for our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to live happy, enjoyable lives? Or are we too exhausted to care?
Remember: Time is running out for all of us.
JERRY GILL
Hertford