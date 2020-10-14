If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that globally we must act fast to stop crises from unfolding. Yet 10 months later, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken over a million lives worldwide, more than 200,000 of them in the U.S. alone, and shows no sign of slowing.
As we reckon with these impacts and build solutions, we must stop delaying on the clear and present reality we are facing: the climate crisis.
With less than eight years to stop the worst impacts of climate change, we’re running out of time. We desperately need bold political action at scale with the crisis, on the local, state, and federal levels to face climate impacts and protect those most disproportionately impacted: Black and indigenous people, and communities of color. Yet in 2014, nearly 16 million environmentalists didn’t vote. We can’t let that fly this time.
As year-round climate disasters like fires and hurricanes intensify, fossil fuel companies like Exxon still have plans to keep polluting at the expense of our health and safety. Just like Big Tobacco, Big Oil has spread disinformation for decades about the role of fossil fuels causing climate change, all the while blocking the necessary transition toward community-owed people power.
This election, we’re making sure everyone gets out to the polls and votes. We need to address the climate crisis head-on and secure a livable future. It’s time to make fossil fuel billionaires and polluters pay for this crisis and we need everyone to fight for a just recovery. Let’s cast our votes to make sure our voices are heard.
2020 has altered our lives in many ways. The compounding crises of COVID-19, climate disaster and economic and racial injustice have touched all of us. One thing hasn’t changed: our right to raise our voices and uplift the needs of our communities on election day and beyond.
This November, we must stand up against all attempts to suppress our democracy and our votes. We are turning out in record numbers to swear in a government of, by and for the people. I’m mobilizing with 350.org to demand that every single vote is counted, and deliver our democracy.
Our vote is our power. Let’s make sure we use it to get our demands heard.
TERRANCE BRYANT
Elizabeth City