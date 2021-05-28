Jessie Eugene Overton. What can I say about this wonderful man who died just before Christmas in 2020?
He was a long-time resident of Elizabeth City. He went by his middle name “Eugene.” He was a public servant for many years. He won all kinds of awards from the community for his service. He was well-known for his work at the Cosmopolitan Club of which he was a member for over 60 years. That was 60 years of devotion to his community.
He helped people of all ages get access to medical equipment that they desperately needed — equipment like canes, walkers, wheelchairs, crutches, ect. People can still donate these items to the Cosmopolitan Club.
When he died, Mr. Overton was a young-hearted 91 years old. He was always doing good deeds for his neighbors like cutting their grass or giving them rides to the store. I hope his family realizes just how special he was. He was one of a kind.
The time I knew him he always had the gift of gab. He liked to talk. He was always on the go, and he had more energy than most young people. He couldn’t keep still for 5 minutes. He always had to be doing something tangible and meaningful. His contributions to our citizens were unwavering and will not go unnoticed.
I salute him for a job well done. It will be hard to fill his shoes.
MARTHA PORTER
Elizabeth City
City honoring Brown sends wrong message
According to your paper, City Councilor Johnnie Walton wants to use a city-owned building to honor Andrew Brown Jr.
To have the city support a proposal to honor a known felon, drug dealer and repeated criminal offender is ridiculous and sends the wrong message to our youth. It is also a slap in the face to law enforcement
Over the past three or four years nearly every city in the state has removed Civil War monuments because they represent an unacceptable way of life. If drug dealing is an acceptable way of life Mr. Walton wants to celebrate with his grandkids, he should do it privately.
TOMMY REESE
Camden