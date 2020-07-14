Here are two good suggestions to help us get through the current wave of the COVID-19 pandemic:
Do not listen to Donald Trump, Mike Pence, or any of their lackeys in the White House. They don`t know what they`re talking about.
Do listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci and the other heroic scientists, doctors, nurses, and health experts. They know what they`re talking about. They love "America the Beautiful" and the suffering American people — all of us!
Be free enough to follow their advice and example.
JERRY GILL
Hertford