I have recently returned from another shopping trip to the Walmart and Food Lion on South Hughes Boulevard in Elizabeth City. I was shocked and disgusted at what I saw, and very angry at both the stores and the shoppers.
At both stores during every visit, I saw empty shelves where there should be no empty shelves. I saw a young woman with two carts filling them with several of each item going into each cart. If this was for an organization, I don’t have a big problem with her actions. This coronavirus situation is now going to last for an overly long period of time, so why the panic buying?
This morning, before 11:30 a.m., the bread aisle at Walmart was almost completely bare. I hope that everyone who bought more than they need for a week, their bread products become completely moldy and inedible before they can even eat the first bite.
I saw several people with four or five 40-bottle bundles of water. Why? Is the water from your pipes unsafe? I certainly think not!
I have also visited the Aldi store, where some things like the baked goods, breads and rolls were wiped out, but not to the extent they were at Walmart. Also, Aldi had posted signs on many items that limited purchases. I only hope they enforce those limits. Both Walmart and Food Lion should follow Aldi’s example by imposing and enforcing limits on purchases.
To the hoarders, I’d like to say: Even though you are paying for your ridiculously excessive purchases, you are stealing from normal people who are only buying what we need for the immediate future. Tell me why you need a six-year supply of toilet paper.
If everyone would use common sense, there would be enough of everything for everyone! Personally, I refuse to panic and act insane, which is what I think the hoarders are.
ROBERT D. GREEN
Elizabeth City