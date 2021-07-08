Redistricting is essential to fair elections and designed to keep the number of residents in each district about equal. It is done every 10 years after the census results are received, which this year happens to be late August. Redistricting should be a straightforward process, but too often in our state and elsewhere the result has been “gerrymandering,” rigging the districts so the party in charge assures its own victory.

Ultimately, gerrymandering undermines our guarantee of free elections by giving “safe seats” to incumbents of both parties, denying the voters real choice. Legislators in safe districts can’t be held accountable and therefore don’t need to listen to their voters. Gerrymandering can also increase partisan divisions: candidates in safe districts often face opponents only in the primary, where the most partisan voters predominate. As a result, no one is elected from the middle, undermining compromise and sensible solutions to our problems.

What is the impact of redistricting on Pasquotank County? A consent decree following a lawsuit changed the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners from all at-large seats to four single-member districts and three at-large seats, leading to increased diversity on the commission board.

The 2021 census data may require the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners and other district maps to be redrawn to keep population equal across all districts. The commission board will redraw its own maps.

The League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina has asked the commissioners to adopt a resolution laying out an open, participatory process to engage citizens in the redistricting process.

A Redistricting Lunch and Learn session scheduled on July 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Cann Presbyterian Church fellowship hall at 311 W. Main St., Elizabeth City, will provide citizens with more information on the 2021 redistricting and why transparency and openness to public comment matter. Public input can promote more responsive government, which benefits everyone.


The decisions the Pasquotank commissioners make are very important to our community: they approve budgets, control some school funding, approve development projects, oversee some local utilities, fund the sheriff and courts, and, of course, levy taxes.

For any additional information, contact me at jae1dae@verizon.net or 703-303-6682.

SUE ENGELHARDT

Hertford

Editor’s note: The author is president of the League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina.