All schools have individual histories. However, the construction of Pasquotank County Elementary 70 years ago moved Pasquotank beyond the wood-frame schoolhouses of the past.
Even though this modern facility did not end the period of racial segregation, it fundamentally changed the setting and the transportation for black students who lived in rural areas.
Before Pasquotank County Elementary opened on Feb. 7, 1951, most black students from the county attended one or two-teacher schools. White students from the county, earlier, had attended similar schools. However, these white schools were consolidated and housed in buildings with modern facilities at Weeksville, Newland and Central during the 1920s.
So, from the mid-1920s until the Feb. 7, 1951 opening of Pasquotank Elementary, most black county students continued to walk to their wooden schools, which operated with outside toilets, potbelly stoves for heat, and hand pumps for drinking water.
Most of the first faculty members when Pasquotank Elementary opened in 1951 had taught at Kehukee, Mill Pond, Whiteville Grove, Pitts Chapel, Mt. Zion, Winslow, Moses Temple, Up River, St. Mary’s, Trincolo, Union Chapel, Little River, Palmyra, or Ramoth Gilead schools.
Fortunately, two of the teachers who greeted the first students at Pasquotank Elementary School 70 years ago are still with us. Mrs. Virginia Perry Jones and Mrs. Rubenia Shannon Williams continue to be important contributors to the fabric of life in the community. I salute them and thank them for their remarkable service.
Happy 70th anniversary to the past and the current students and staffs at Pasquotank Elementary.
EDDIE DAVIS
Durham