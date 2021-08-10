When we moved here in 2005 I was amazed to find that a local drugstore still existed on Main Street, especially in this day and age of chain-operated stores. Seeing a mom-and-pop drugstore like the ones of days gone by just put a smile on my face.
I grew up at a time when it seemed that every corner of downtown in my hometown had a drugstore, each of which was independently owned and operated. They were part of the community providing services and work for local citizens.
Todd’s Pharmacy was somewhat of a chain in that it had more than a standalone store, but it still had that homegrown atmosphere about it.
The drugstore on Main Street, Overman & Stevenson, closed a couple years ago. Now Todd’s is closing, and it looks like other small independent pharmacies could be next.
One day recently when my wife and I were on our way back home to Elizabeth City and approaching Hertford, she said let’s stop and get some ice cream. It sounded good to me and so we did.
Woodard’s Pharmacy does more than dispense prescriptions, it also dispenses delicious ice cream. Sometimes we go to Hertford just for the ice cream and nothing else.
On this particular day, we sat outside on a bench and leisurely enjoyed our ice-cream cones. As we did, I thought to myself: Could this be the last time we are to enjoy one of those “little big things in life?”
All of this could be chalked up to what they say is progress. To me it’s just change, not necessarily for the good or invited.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City
Viral threat to anyone a viral threat to us all
I intend to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by paraphrasing one of his best sentences: A deadly viral threat to anyone anywhere is a deadly viral threat to everyone everywhere.
After Donald Trump won the election in 2016, many Republicans told many Democrats, “Get over it.” I challenge all of you who refuse to get the vaccine to “Get over it.”
The threat of climate change, the wildfires, and the Delta variant will encourage certain religious types to believe that a vengeful Old Testament God is paraphrasing Dr. King, also, saying to humans you will learn to live together as brothers or die together as fools. You decide.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City