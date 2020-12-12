Today, I had lunch at a small, locally owned restaurant with a few girls from my office.
This place has been here for many years. They were doing everything right by only seating patrons at every other table and the staff were wearing masks.
They also had a sign on their counter that said that due to the COVID-19 restrictions they were adding a 3% surcharge for charge cards.
A group at another table was upset with this and made a scene. The owner came over and tried to talk to them. He finally told the waitress to remove the charge.
The unhappy patrons paid their bill and left. They did not leave a tip. Do they not understand that the person who served them works for tips and her income already has been greatly decreased all year?
She had nothing to do with the restaurant’s surcharge. Will they be happy when this popular restaurant has to close and their employees have to find new jobs or apply for assistance?
I am now leaving bigger tips than usual when I eat out. We need to all work together and protect our community. Too many small businesses are going under.
These businesses are owned by your neighbors, the people you go to church with, your friends, and friends of friends. Please remember to be kind and love one another during this difficult time. Show some Christmas spirit.
JERI CARSON
Elizabeth City