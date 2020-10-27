I want to personally thank The Daily Advance and its correspondent, Kesha Williams, for the recent article on Robert Peek.
When I became director of the Dismal Swamp Welcome Center — the first welcome center built on a waterway and the first off an interstate highway in North Carolina — our responsibility was to promote, market and advertise northeastern North Carolina, the state and our waterways as travel and tourism destinations.
Marketing of the Dismal Swamp Canal was somewhat limited at the time. I had the privilege to meet people like Robert Peek, George Ramsey, Bill Spaur, Jim Canterberry who were dedicated to the canal and its history. They made sure boaters coming through knew to “Do the Dismal.” Signs were placed both north and south on the waterway informing boaters about this important marketing effort.
Because advertising and promotion of the canal was a high priority, Robert always stepped forward to inform boaters about its history when they reached the Deep Creek lock. He always showed his special “dismal” hospitality, even performing his conch shell music.
While speaking with representatives of cruising publications and other media since Robert’s death, it has been amazing to read the response from the boating community. Each person talks about their special memories of Robert and how he touched them.
Today, Robert is looking down saying “Wow, what a great job I did.” But the cruising community, boaters, yacht clubs and waterway businesses are saying, “Thank you Robert for a job well done!”
Again, thank you, Robert, and many thanks again to The Daily Advance.
PENNY LEARY SMITH
Camden