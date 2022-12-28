To just about everyone’s relief, we had a surprisingly uneventful midterm election. I voted early, but when I drove by polls on Election Day, it was business as usual. Maybe fears of intimidation at the polls were overblown, or maybe we just scared ourselves straight.

“Scared Straight” was a riveting 1978 documentary about 17 juvenile delinquents who visited Rahway Prison in New Jersey where they were schooled mercilessly by hardened criminals. All but one of the 17 turned their life around.