A frequent letter-writer recently referred to Donald Trump as the “incarnation of the big lie” and ridiculed his supporters for believing the election was rigged. Funny that these are the same people who cried for four years that Russia stole the election from Hillary Clinton.
Does the writer really believe that Joe Biden received 81 million legitimate votes? Former President Barack Obama won 873 counties, Trump won 2,497 and Joe Biden won only 477? Both Obama and Trump won 18 of 19 “bellwether” counties while Biden won one.
Just because you lack the intellectual curiosity to see the countless lies from Biden and Obama doesn’t mean they don’t exist. But Obama did it with a nice smile, so liberals didn’t care. Biden and his chief propogandist Jen Psaki lie consistently on things far more significant than Trump, but sadly, Biden has no idea he’s lying. The man just simply can’t even read a teleprompter. The toughest job in America is without question Biden’s translator for the hearing impaired. Even that person is thinking “What”? It would be far less confusing if Biden just turned the teleprompter around and let us read it for ourselves.
Under Trump we had record low gas prices, energy independence, peace in the Middle East, border security and record-setting jobs. Under Biden, gas prices have gone up, Hamas bombed Israel, inflation and unemployment are skyrocketing and the border is in complete chaos — and it’s only been four months. Why hasn’t Biden dispatched his delinquent son Hunter to solve the gas crisis? He was paid $180,000 a month for his expertise in this field in the Ukraine and were not going to use his skill set?
To all the men reading this letter, if you love conservative women, raise your glass. If not, raise your standards.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck