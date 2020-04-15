Before relocating to Elizabeth City in 2013, we needed someone to regularly mow our newly purchased lot. A friend from our Maryland hometown suggested his resourceful cousin. We had no idea that we would be meeting a gentleman of such extraordinary stature in the community.
We contacted our friend’s charming, knowledgeable, dignified cousin: Pasquotank Commissioner Cecil Perry. He immediately provided a history lesson on the strengths of Elizabeth City, identified a dependable lawn care vendor, and made a lasting first impression.
Now as residents, we continue to witness his uncanny ability to accomplish more in one day that most of us accomplish in a week. He returns calls, conducts site visits, and personally analyzes situations before making carefully informed decisions. He understands the need to be specific, realistic, timely, and honest, refusing to be persuaded by selfish greed or waning popularity.
We have witnessed his willingness to ask difficult questions and to stand alone when voting during commissioner meetings. We have found a profile in responsiveness in Commissioner Perry.
We have learned that as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., he will always do what is right; as Congressman John Lewis, he will speak up and out with the courage needed to redeem the soul of our great nation; and as President John F. Kennedy, he will ask not what his country will do for him, but what he can do for his country.
MORRIS KING and NORMA HATOT-KING
Elizabeth City