It is with deep sadness that I report that Linda Perry, founder of the Camden Charitable Foundation and the wife of retired Camden Sheriff Tony Perry, passed away this week at her home surrounded by her family. Linda had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for the past six years.
Linda began her career within the Camden County Department of Social Services in the early 1990s as an income maintenance caseworker. During the Christmas holidays, she discovered there were families in Camden County who needed toys and clothing. She began seeking donations from around the county and within county offices.
When her husband, Sheriff Tony Perry took office, Linda encouraged him to help her with this mission and he began fundraisers and community drives to collect toys and clothes. They worked together for more than 18 years until she could no longer participate because of her health.
Linda Perry was also the driving force behind the effort, starting in 2009, to deliver Thanksgiving meals to residents in need, and she personally delivered most of them with help from the Camden Sheriff’s Office and volunteers.
Linda’s leadership helped the foundation to become something today she never envisioned when she started it: a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Her hard work and dedication over the many years touched many lives.
The Camden Charitable Foundation Board of Directors will make sure Linda’s legacy lives on through her husband Tony, the foundation’s executive director, and her daughter Courtney, who is now on the board.
RODNEY MEADS
Camden
Editor’s note: The author is president of the Camden Charitable Foundation Board of Directors.
If nothing else, Trump sure shook things up
I truly believe that former President Donald Trump did something great. He shook things up, as my older brother, now dead, would say.
Trump shook things up. To use the words in one of my favorite songs, Trump broke “The Sound of Silence.” That sound really needed to be broken, something that 99.9 percent of humans have never done, and probably will never do, though we should all keep trying.
I relate his great achievement to one of my favorite jokes, the one about the farmer who hit his mule in the head with a 2x4. Explaining why he did this, the farmer said: “He’s a good mule, but the first thing you have to do is get his attention.”
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City