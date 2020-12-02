I read with interest the column in your Nov. 28 edition entitled, “Pharmacy reform bill must end ‘steering.’”
My wife has had a Part D drug plan for 12 years that now instructs her to go to a local chain or a big-box store 30 miles away (but not the other local chain) and my plan tells me to go to either of the two largest chain stores.
Besides the affront to my freedom, I am restricted from using the century-old-plus pharmacy I have owned for over half of that century. Needless to say I will use open enrollment to ditch the current plans my wife and I have, but that does little to assuage my irritation receiving letters saying the Blounts cannot patronize Blount’s Mutual Drugs.
It is my hope that our local legislators as well as the legislature as a whole will support House Bill 534 and Senate Bill 632 to compel these unregulated, non-transparent entities to register with the N.C. Department of Insurance so that some much-needed oversight will be implemented.
JIM BLOUNT
Edenton
Editor’s note: The writer is the owner of Blount’s Mutual Drugs.