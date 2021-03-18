I hope most of you watched President Joe Biden's address to the nation last Thursday night. I tried but dozed off twice because of his monotone voice. It wasn’t an enthusiastic address. It was rather humdrum.
The main takeaway I had was that if you’re good and if you listen and obey, the president will allow you to meet with family and friends and allow you to celebrate Independence Day on the Fourth of July.
The second takeaway I got from his address is that Biden's administration, not the Trump administration, is responsible for the vaccine. Was “Operation Warp Speed” just something I dreamed about?
Fact, Biden has a history of plagiarism. He admitted to plagiarism while at Syracuse University College of Law and he lifted portions of a speech by United Kingdom Labour Member of Parliament Neil Kinnock.
Plagiarism is what doomed Biden's 1988 presidential campaign. As “Newsweek” magazine columnist Boris Epshteyn wrote, “Biden's 'Made in America' doctrine — which calls for increased government purchases from U.S. producers — is strikingly similar to President Trump's own America First economic platform. In fact, it's almost identical to the executive order the president signed a full year ago prioritizing the purchasing of American-made products and the hiring of American workers by government agencies.”
I’d be willing to bet that President Biden doesn’t say a thing publicly that has not been pre-approved by Barack Obama or Susan Rice. After all we’re now in Obama’s third term as president and he doesn’t want Biden to screw it up. According to several news reports Obama voiced concerns about Biden’s presidential candidacy and warned allies not to underestimate his ability to blow it. Well, mission accomplished!
Hopefully Rice and Vice President Kamala Harris can save him from himself.
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City