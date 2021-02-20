I’d like to say “thank you” to President Donald Trump for standing up to China and showing us that we don’t need to be under their thumb economically, or any other way. I’d also like to say “thank you” for the strongest economy in my lifetime.
I’d also like to thank him for all he did for the minority communities, and the record unemployment rate he achieved.
I’d also like to thank him for making it feel good to love our country and to be a proud patriot again. I also thank him for supporting our nation’s flag and the men and women who fought for the freedom that stands behind that flag. I also thank him for supporting our nation’s law enforcement organizations and understanding how difficult their job really is. I also thank him for quelling the flood of illegal immigration to this country.
I also thank him for giving corporations a reason to come back to America, to make our own products and put Americans back to work.
I also thank him for bringing our troops home from endless deployments that presented us with little more than body bags, and for his commitment to strengthen our military.
I thank him for Operation Warp Speed and for bringing a COVID-19 vaccine before year’s end that everyone said was impossible. I also thank him for his never-ending attempts at bringing peace to the Middle East and his support for Israel. I also thank him for his tax relief and for our energy independence.
Most of all though, I thank him for taking a rotten job that he never had to take. I thank him for caring enough for this country to want to try and make a difference. I also thank him for showing America how little career politicians actually care and work for their constituents.
I also thank him for further exposing the media for the hate-filled lap dogs they are for the Democratic Party.
I thank him for allowing us to experience a president who wasn’t a lifelong politician, but a lifelong American. Over 74 million Americans look forward to his next political endeavor.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck