It seems to me there’s an element of poetic justice at play when someone dies from a disease after having not only refused to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others but also encouraged others to refuse vaccination and spread lies about the disease.
There’s also an element of irony when these people are self-professed Christians who are commanded to love their neighbors as they love themselves.
In a perverse kind of way they are obeying the commandment in that they didn’t love themselves enough to get vaccinated and loved their neighbors in the same way.
GIL BURROUGHS
Edenton
Parker’s willingness to serve helped make EC better
What an amazing lifetime of service to our community. Thirty-three years as a math teacher at Northeastern High School. Six years on the Albermarle Hospital Authority Board. Three years as a Pasquotank County commissioner, and now two terms as mayor of Elizabeth City.
Of course, this describes Bettie Parker, who recently announced that she will not be on the March 8 ballot due to concerns about her combat-veteran husband’s health.
Parker’s consistent commitment to Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County is impressive, and she has even been recognized on the national level by Forbes magazine.
As our mayor, she has been enthusiastic, appearing at a myriad of local events, serving as the face of the “Harbor of Hospitality.” She has always been responsive to her constituents, this one included. And, Mayor Parker has maintained a perfect attendance record while diligently presiding over regular City Council meetings. That is impressive!
Thank you, Mayor Bettie Parker. Our community is a great place to call home, in part because you were always so willing to step up and serve. May God continue to bless you and your Marine Corps veteran husband of 50 years!
BILL HIEMER
Elizabeth City