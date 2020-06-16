On June 6th I prepared a letter in which I made reference to the weeks following D-Day in June 1944 when our family member, Private Edward “Pop Charlie” Royal Habit, was killed in Normandy.
I went on to recall a bit of history of the Habit brothers: Joseph, John (my father), Eward (“Pop Charlie’s” father) and Sam from what is now Lebanon. Their presence and contributions to northeastern North Carolina began 100 years ago and the rest is history. Collectively, they had seven sons, five of whom served in the armed forces of our nation.
I also worked up another letter about the lack of appreciation and dedication by those among us who sit back and let the anarchists backed by foreign money try to bring down our republic.
Western Europe has many grave sites where thousands of Americans who fought to protect the borders of other nations are buried. Don’t sit by and let it happen here under the Democrats who fail the people of the cities and states now under siege, and who are now asking the rest of the nation to bail them out. They are using the tragic death of a man as a cover to deceive people, something that is totally ridiculous and offensive.
What they are doing has nothing to do with the killing of one who committed a crime by frustrated officers, who I support 99.9% of the time. Frustration has set in with our law enforcers mainly because of the lack of honesty and support from politicians.
You want the truth? Talk to retired officers. I know what frustration can do to one who is honestly making efforts to improve our communities. I’ve been there.
FRANK HABIT
Raleigh
Editor’s note: There is no evidence the protests of the killings of black people while in police custody are by anarchists funded by foreign money.
Nothing right about council, mayor raises
To the mayor and those holding council seats who have acted unjustly in voting themselves a raise, arguably unmerited, while Elizabeth City constituents struggle I’d say: You may know who spoke the words, “The time is always right to do what is right.” I have difficulty understanding how upholding any piece of a wrong makes a right.
SHARON GREENE
Elizabeth City