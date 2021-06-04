In my opinion, I believe Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten II should step down from his position. All personnel at the Sheriff's Office should be held responsible for Mr. Andrew Brown Jr.'s death.
Mr. Brown's family and friends have greatly suffered because attempts were not made by law enforcement personnel to protect his safety as a Black individual.
I am a white woman who has been married to a white man in the United States of America for 44 years. I feel things are becoming appalling because of the conditions police officers place on Black individuals through misjudgment, regardless of prior criminal acts.
In my belief, law enforcement personnel should be placed under restraint orders and required to give due respect to every American. Stop judging Black people as a "color problem."
CHRYSTAL L. SMITH
Bellevue, Ohio