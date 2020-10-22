Is it better for personality or policy to be on the ballot?
Some view President Donald Trump’s abrasive style and tone as a moral failure. But all policies have moral implications.
For example, is it good to defund the police, which is now leading to dramatically increased murder rates in urban areas such as New York and Minnesota?
What about eliminating the ability for low-income parents to choose the best school for their children? Minority children who attend charter schools are at a 33% lower risk for future incarceration.
Finally and most consequentially, promoting a policy allowing the dismemberment of babies until birth is a clear moral issue on the ballot this fall. “Choice” is the euphemism for this aberration, and taxpayers will be paying for this under a Biden/Harris administration.
Conservatives back the police, promote school choice, and are unashamedly pro-life. Voters, don’t be fooled by smooth talk and rhetoric. The devil is in the details.
CAROL TERRYBERRY
Elizabeth City