Bravo to Holly Audette on another great column. In her latest submission, she tackles race and history, and accurately reflects on what is happening today.
Now, to be fair, I must say there is plenty of hateful talk coming from both sides in today’s political arena. With that said I also find it very disturbing to see so much toxic mud being flung, especially at President Donald Trump — and very little challenge of it by the national media.
This president has been called a “racist” (he’s not) a “ bigot” (oh, please) and he has even been called a Russian “agent.” I am still laughing about that last one.
I have been following politics for some time and I have never seen so much venom and false accusations aimed at the president of this country. I remember it wasn’t so long ago — when the previous president was in office — the media was full of stories decrying “hate” and “angry rhetoric.”
Where are all those voices now when all of this Trump trashing is going on?
As Audette said in her column: “I hear crickets.” And I’m not talking about Buddy Holly’s group.
RAY CLARKE SR.
Elizabeth City
How could ‘hoax’ bring down world’s ‘greatest economy’?
I have two questions for those who will support Donald Trump to the bitter end:
How could Trump’s economy — “the greatest economy in the history of the universe” — come crashing down so suddenly because of an invisible virus?
Early on, Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax,” something created by the Democrats to hurt him.
Medical experts of every kind have called the pandemic real. It seems to be making real human beings sick and is even killing real people.
So, which is it?
Is the coronavirus pandemic real or is it a silly illusion created by Democrats?
JERRY GILL
Hertford