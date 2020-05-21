Many elected politicians of both parties have accepted millions of dollars from lobbyists representing Chinese interests. Therefore, who do think they are favoring for legislation after being elected when they reach the Washington swamp?
It was these congressional representatives that outsourced much of our manufacturing companies to China and moved thousands of U.S. workers into unemployment. North Carolina’s fabric manufacturing industry was lost to China by greedy politicians. COVID-19 is the kiss of death the country is now experiencing. Those now these taking this money from China are as bad as Judas when, with his identifying kiss, betrayed Jesus for 30 pieces of silver.
A list of many of those traitors and greedy politicians can be found on the internet. Our country was betrayed by China and its dictatorial communist party is our enemy. Many of our Korean War veterans remember when the Chinese army rushed across the North Korean border to assist North Korea during the early 50s.
FRANK ROBERTS JR.
Elizabeth City