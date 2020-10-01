If our leaders and politicians would work together for our good instead of digging up dirt on each other, it sure would make a difference, don't you think?
When I say "dirt," I mean something they did as a teenager in their past.
I'm sure we've all done things in the past we wish we wouldn't have done, now that we're older and know better. I sure do.
We can't change the past but we can learn from it and do differently now that we know better. It's something to think about.
STELLA JERNIGAN
Elizabeth City