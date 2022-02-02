I read the article about the Federal Emergency Management Agency help that Pasquotank County requested for Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services. The issue isn’t the shortage of personnel but the leadership of Pasquotank-Camden EMS.
Over the past year, 40 Pasquotank-Camden EMS employees have left for better working conditions. When meeting with the county manager for their exit interview, all said they were leaving because of the agency’s leadership. I have watched one of the best EMS systems become one of the worst.
I have reached out to the Pasquotank County manager and county commissioners to fix the issue, but they seem not to care. I know that I want the best care for my family when I call for an ambulance.
The state had the agency take the paramedic off the units because they can’t keep personnel. I believe the citizens of Pasquotank need to know what service they are paying for. I would like to see the agency return to the status it once had. However, under the current leadership it will continue to fail.
I believe that someone needs to do an investigation into the leadership of the agency.
KEVIN AYERS
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett said Tuesday that a total of 19 full-time employees left Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services during 2021. The agency also currently has four vacancies.