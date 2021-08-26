Not getting your mail delivered isn’t the only problem our local Post Office is having. How about getting it in the right mail box?
Our apartment complex has a central mail box with slots for each individual numbered apartment. It is not uncommon to find some mail belonging to someone else in our slot or vice versa. As a good neighbor, we hand deliver it to the correct apartment with the explanation, “This was in our mail box.”
It does raise the question: Why is it so hard to put the correct mail in the correct slot?
Before coming to Elizabeth City we lived in a apartment complex in another state and for those 18 years we never had this problem. So why do we have it here?
I came up with a possible explanation and went to the local Post Office, where I attempted to explain it to a supervisor. He, however, was more interested in telling me how their delivery people were trained to put mail in the correct mail slot.
Training is one thing, performance is another.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City
Thought police should be more precise
The problem with the “thought police” is that they aren’t controlling enough. They need to tell us precisely what to think, precisely how often to think it, and by precisely what means we can ascertain whether or not we’ve met their thought requirements.
Oh yeah, they also need to express their demands in something more precise than our inherently imprecise symbolic language.
DAVID ROBERTSON
Elizabeth City