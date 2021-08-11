Well, here we go again! So far this week, we have not had U.S. Postal Service mail delivery for three days on the route that includes Mount Hermon Church Road. That is on top of not getting mail at least two days during July
What is going on at the Elizabeth City Post Office? As I write this letter it is now 4:55 p.m., and we still do not have mail delivery today. Late afternoon and early evening delivery (after 6 p.m.) is not unusual.
Back in December, after your article about mail delivery ran, partly as a result of my previous letter to the editor, I had even more serious problems with this post office.
On a Sunday, I was scheduled to receive two packages, one from Amazon and one from Wayfair. I got a report that one could not be delivered because access to the area was not available. Our son was home and no attempt was made to deliver the package to our address. In fact, he had seen a U.S. Postal Service vehicle going down our street at the time the tracking site indicated the package should have been delivered. The second package was reported to have been delivered at 5 pm. We were all home but again, there was no attempt to deliver the package.
I went to the post office on the following Monday morning to report these “failed” delivery attempts. When a supervisor went into the back, he retrieved both packages and they were loaded into our car.
This raises a legitimate question: what happened to the employee or employees who did not do their job(s)? Postal Service delivery records are supposed to be official records. Was this an attempt to steal the packages, hoping no one would claim them?
I worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry for 37 years, and I know that if I had done such a thing, I probably would have been fired, or suspended at the very least.
Our son still gets news alerts from our home area in Pennsylvania, and he read an article where the Inspector General of the USPS is conducting an investigation into the Lehigh Valley Postal Center because of far too many complaints of bad service. I strongly believe things have reached the point where this also needs to be done at the Elizabeth City Post Office.
I have waited to finish this letter to see if we would get any mail today. It is now 7:04 p.m., and no mail. Usually, if we do not have mail by 7 p.m., we do not get any mail that day. This makes four days of no mail this week.
ROBERT D. GREEN
Elizabeth City