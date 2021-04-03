Article I, Section 19, of the N.C. Constitution, mandates that “no person shall be denied the equal protection of the laws.”
North Carolina law protects citizens living west of the dog line by totally banning deer dog hunting. Citizens living in the eastern 50 counties need equal protection.
I am requesting the Pasquotank County commissioners protect the citizens of Pasquotank by requiring deer dog hunters to have landowner permission before turning dogs loose. With such an ordinance, the hunters may use dogs and the citizens have equal protection under the law from this trespassing hobby.
The Pasquotank County manager has said the commissioners will look at this issue in April. I urge anyone affected by dog hunters to voice their concerns to commissioners.
DOUG LANE
Pasquotank County