The killing of George Floyd was an atrocity that cries out for justice. The four police officers involved should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. They have stained what the 99 percent of good cops do on a daily basis. Don’t believe the garbage you hear from the media, liberal democrats, celebrities and the angry mobs.
They couldn’t care less about George Floyd. If they truly cared, they would protest the countless murders of blacks by other blacks. It happens literally every day in this country. Where is the outrage for them? It’s simple, it doesn’t fit the liberal narrative.
Why are these riots happening in cities overwhelmingly run by Democrats? Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo, all Democrats, surrendered their city to the anarchists and to Antifa.
Yet, of his home state, this utopia of liberalism, Walz stated, “Systemic racism must be addressed if we are to secure, justice, peace and order for all Minnesotans.”
Really? How does “systemic racism” permeate a blue state dominated for decades by liberal Democrats?
What explains the failure of Democrats who have long run Minnesota to root out racism? What we witnessed this week in Minneapolis is a failure of liberalism. The leadership of the city and state could not persuade the protesters it claims to represent to remain peaceful.
And when rioting, looting and arson erupted, and attacks on police began, that leadership sat morally and politically paralyzed. It happened there and across the country. These gutless and cowardly Democrats could not condemn both the killing of George Floyd and, with equal moral vehemence, the violent and criminal element that came to permeate the ranks of the protesters.
But because of the failure to condemn that criminality, the black community in Minneapolis has lost hundreds of businesses — some forever — that had provided them with the necessities of a decent life.
Liberals may equate the term “law and order” with racism, but without law and order, there is no justice and no peace.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck