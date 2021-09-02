It is time to get involved in the Pasquotank County redistricting. Pasquotank County's commissioner districts will have to be redrawn by December, when candidates file for the 2022 election.
Analysis of the new Census data by Fair Counties NC, a League of Women Voters project, shows that Pasquotank’s district populations are now too far out of line due to changes over the past decade. Commissioner district populations should be about equal so that voters have an equal say.
That’s what “one person, one vote” requires. The accepted guideline is that no local district should be more than 5% above or below the new county population per commissioner. Redrawing is a must if the highest and lowest deviations total more than 10%. Pasquotank’s districts are off by more than 20%!
Pasquotank County commissioners draw their own maps, just like legislators do, but voters deserve a say in how those districts are drawn.
Pasquotank commissioners have stepped up and said they do plan to have a public participatory map-drawing process. They signed a resolution on June 21 committing to an open, transparent and nonpartisan procedure for the 2021 redistricting. They have also scheduled three public meetings to discuss the redistricting process on Sept. 13, Oct. 18 and Nov. 15. Each meeting will be held in Courtroom C at 6 p.m.
So now it’s up to the voters to make our voices heard Attend those public meetings. Be ready to weigh in when the proposed district map is released to be sure it keeps communities with shared interests together. Get involved now so your community’s voice is heard when county commissioners make vital decisions for Pasquotank.
SUE ENGELHARDT
Hertford
Editor's note: The author is president of the League of Women Voters Northeastern North Carolina.