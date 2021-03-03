Too often the news is dominated by what divides us as Americans. Yet there are values I think we all believe in. These values need to be discussed more.
Among those values are transparency and accountability in government. When government acts, timely and accurate information about those actions should be made available without discrimination to any citizens. When we operate with transparency and accountability, we limit the probability of economic corruption while creating a culture where everyone is an active participant and not only government insiders.
I serve in the N.C. House of Representatives in Raleigh, representing a rural eastern North Carolina district: Nash County. Recently two bills (House Bill 35 and House Bill 51) were introduced in the N.C. House that threaten these values of transparency and accountability. The bills would allow certain county governments to stop publicizing governmental and judicial notices in newspapers and online news sites and, instead, publish such information only on county government websites.
If these bills become law, it would likely result in some modest savings of taxpayer dollars. Good stewardship is always important and as a champion of small business I support sound financial practices.
But the cost savings is very small compared to the cost of the loss of transparency and accountability. Important notices about public hearings, tax delinquencies, and judicial actions would likely be buried on rarely visited and poorly maintained government websites. Only those in the know would know when and where to look.
JAMES GAILLIARD
Raleigh
Editor’s note: The author is a Democratic state representative from Nash County who represents District 25 in the N.C. Legislature.