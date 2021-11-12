Less than two weeks ago you published a letter in which the writer explicitly explained the coded meaning of the closing line of another letter you published on Nov. 10-11.
I will not repeat it here. It is code for the most crude and vulgar expression to my knowledge in the English language, and is directed at the President of the United States.
I could not believe you printed the first letter, I am incredulous that you have now printed this a second time! Are you that hard up for letters to print?
If I could stay up with local news any other way, I would. This is disgusting. Surely I am not the only subscriber deeply offended by your poor judgment.
SUSAN HAINES
Elizabeth City