Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 53F. WSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Tonight
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 53F. WSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Why is the "truth" so hard for people to understand? President Joe Biden stated that Vladimir Putin is unfit to be a leader. Putin also continues to lie.
What has Putin done?
He's forced 3.7 million Ukrainians to leave their homes. Two million refugees left Ukraine in 12 days.
He's caused over 100,000 children to be orphaned. His soldiers have maimed Ukrainian people for life.
He's blown up hospitals where there were pregnant women and their babies and children. Doctors, nurses and first responders in Ukraine are exhausted.
Thousands are cut off from food, water and medical help. There are severe shortages of food, water and medical aid.
Survivors have lost everything.
What can we do? You can donate to one of the following organizations: the World Food Program at 1725 Eye St., NW Suite 510, Washington, DC 20006 or Mercy Chefs at 711 Washington St., Portsmouth, Virginia.