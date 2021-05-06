In the midst of what’s going on here in Elizabeth City, I want to share with you an experience I recently had while standing in line at the License Plate Agency office.
As you all know you can wait a long time. I was fortunate that only five people were ahead of me. As a group we were comprised of three white and three Blacks all in conversation with one another, helping to pass the waiting time.
What was interesting about this was the conversations were not that the whites were talking with whites and Blacks talking with Blacks. It was an interracial conversation.
Just everyday people visiting with one another while biding their time. It was nice. It was a beautiful scene.
JEFFREY MILLS
Elizabeth City
Christians should wear mask, get vaccinated
Many Americans don’t or won’t wear masks, social distance, or get vaccinated. Yet they consider themselves to be “good Christians.” Until they themselves get infected and sick, the pandemic is other people’s problem.
I believe that wearing a mask, avoiding crowds, and getting vaccinated are — with some exceptions for personal health reasons — moral and spiritual imperatives.
This is expressed in Christian terms as follows:
We deny the illusions of our ego for the love of God and our fellow human beings. We wear a mask and get vaccinated for a purpose beyond and higher than ourselves: God and other people.
This should be a “no-brainer” for those who claim to be Christians.
JERRY GILL
Hertford