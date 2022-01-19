For all those that hate and want to destroy Donald Trump and those Republicans who refer to themselves as “never Trumpers” I say this: Ask yourselves how did we get to Trump becoming president of the United States?
My thoughts? The country was fed up with the previous administration. They were tired of all the political correctness that was bombarding us every single day, plus the plethora of other social issues including the left’s revamping of health care and senior government officials not being held accountable. The country was fed up with politicians period, both Democrat and Republican!
Along comes Trump, a street fighter from New York who was extremely wealthy and said what he wanted to when he wanted to — political correctness be damned. Millions of Americans saw this as a fresh change, a new fresh start. Finally, a nonpolitician.
Trump was inspiring because he was saying things out loud that many Americans thought but were afraid to say out loud, fearing the PC police. He talked like an average everyday American, not some elitist politician who had graduated from some Ivy League school with a law degree.
Many Americans see politicians as serial liars and to some extent they’re right to do so. The Democrats and never Trumpers despised Trump. Even those who never met him had a strong hatred for him. And why was that? Because Donald Trump was his own man; he couldn’t be controlled or programmed.
Politicians and lobbyists “inside the beltway” could not tolerate a ;resident who didn’t take orders from the ruling elite, be it Democrat or Republican. So to these elitists Trump had to be destroyed and replaced with a man or woman who could be programmed and controlled, hence Joe Biden.
So in the end how did we get Trump? The radical left and progressives elected Donald Trump.
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City