Raising the hourly minimum wage to $15 sounds so generous and helpful the the unthinking, spend-other-people’s-money-so-I-can feel-better-about-myself crowd. But the thinking person must ask, “What will happen next?”
The Congressional Budget Office states that 1.3 million jobs will be destroyed with this fiscal atrocity. Business owners say they will raise prices, reduce hours and reduce the number of employees. Restaurants who depend on tips to pay their wait staff will be shuttered.
During 2019, the average base hourly wage was $13 due to the increased demand for workers caused by then-President Trump’s economic boom, which resulted from lower taxes and regulations. The free market responded freely.
But a one-size-fits-all government “fix” for a COVID-ravaged economy will hurt the unemployed and entry level worker (58% of minimum wage workers in 2019 were under 24) by destroying jobs. The bottom rungs of the success ladder will be removed for our youth who badly need skills and work-related life lessons. Employers will be pickier about who they hire, making it more difficult for former felons or other marginalized workers to be hired.
The victims of President Joe Biden’s war on business are the very people he claims to want to lift up. Brace yourselves for a four-year economic lesson on government malpractice in the name of “helping.”
CAROL TERRYBERRY
Elizabeth City