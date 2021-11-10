Ayn Rand had unique insight into our world, even back in 1957 when she wrote “Atlas Shrugged.” The Biden administration is, like one person recently stated, “straight from the pits of hell.”
A great quote from “Atlas Shrugged” sums up what’s happening now: “When you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing — when you see that money is flowing to those who deal, not in goods, but in favors — when you see that men get richer by graft and by pull than by work, and your laws don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you — when you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice — you may know that your society is doomed.”
If the Republicans can’t regain control of the House and Senate next year, America as we have come to know it will slip from our grasp forever! Thanks to Joe Biden and the far-left progressives we the American people are now living in a third world hell hole! “Let’s Go Brandon!”
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City
Georgia gets last laugh on baseball commissioner
The Atlanta Braves have won the World Series and all the Brave fans are celebrating the victory. It has got to be difficult for Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred, however.
Remember he pulled the All-Star game out of Atlanta and sent it off to Colorado, because the Georgia Legislature had passed some voting laws that he did not like. It should be noted that the CEOs of Coca Cola and Delta Airlines, both based in Atlanta, also didn’t like the legislation.
It’s ironic that Colorado turned out to be even more restrictive regarding voting laws. Evidently Manfred didn’t do his homework on that one.
It is tradition for the baseball commissioner to present the winning team the World Series trophy. That had to be humiliating for Manfred, but probably not as humiliating as it would have been if he had had to do it in Atlanta instead of Houston. It he had had to present the trophy in Georgia, he might not even have shown up, but sent a subordinate instead.
Does the commissioner have egg on his face? If he doesn’t he should have!
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City