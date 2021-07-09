Looking at America today now more than ever reminds me of a book that was required reading when I was in college, Ayn Rand’s 1957 novel, “Atlas Shrugged.” This past weekend my wife and I watched the movie “Atlas Shrugged” Parts I, II and III. It’s definitely a book that will enlighten your mind.

Dr. Edward Younkins, professor of accountancy and director of graduate programs in the Department of Business at Wheeling University, wrote a book entitled, “Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged: A Philosophical and Literary Companion” in which he describes “Atlas Shrugged” as “an apocalyptic vision of the last stages of conflict between two classes of humanity — the looters and the non-looters. The looters are proponents of high taxation, big labor, government ownership, government spending, government planning, regulation, and redistribution.”

Sound familiar?

The heroine of the book and movie is a woman named Dagney Taggart, CEO of the Transcontinental Railroad. She and steel mogul Henry Rearden form an alliance to fight the increasingly authoritarian government of the United States.

One recurring theme throughout the novel and the movie is corporate executives are disappearing to a place like the America we used to know here, and, some are asking “Where is John Galt?”


In part three of the movie and last part of the book we finally learn who John Galt actually is and where he’s located. He was an engineer for 20th Century Motor Company who had had enough of big government and government ownership of everything, including corporate patents which were extorted from the owners and signed over to the government for the greater good of the whole. All for redistribution. In reality it was corrupt politicians who continued to seek more and more power, taking over everything and forcing the public to do their bidding.

John Galt resisted, saying he had had enough and was going to stop the engine of the world, bringing down the powerful, which he ends up doing while leading a national strike.

So, I ask today, where is John Galt?

PAUL MILLER

Elizabeth City