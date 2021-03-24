The Biden administration has created an ominous cloud with President Biden’s executive order welcoming a hundred thousand illegal migrants to invade our southern border.
Instead of using the troops and razor wire to close the gap in the border fence, it’s being used to protect the Capitol from our own citizens. This is sheer stupidity. Biden would rather give vaccines preventing COVID-19 to those immigrants than to our own Border Patrol agents who are overwhelmed by these illegal immigrants.
This act is only one debacle of our commander in chief. He also has put a thousand pipeline workers out of work with little regard for thousands of Americans. When gasoline and diesel fuel used by our trucks delivering Chinese imports to Walmart and other businesses reaches $7 a gallon for 100 gallons of fuel, who will pay for that stupidity?
Someone, maybe importers of the Wuhan pandemic, are having a field day making greater fools of our inept government in the Washington swamp. Hatred of Donald Trump is more important than love of our country. The Democratic Party has proven these allegations instead of the unity between the political parties.
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City
When life needs seasoning, rhyming helps with reasoning
When my life needs more seasoning, I tell myself that rhyming is a form of reasoning and that there is only a Swiss cheese fence between sound and sense. In that belief I present the following.
I’m thankful for the power which digests my food but gives me the freedom to alter my mood. I’m thankful for each flower that grows and each rock that knows, the power to live and the urge to give, singers and hummers, winters and summers, bread and money, milk and honey.
Give thanks for yours and ours, sweets and sours, givers, takers, and salt and pepper shakers, Baptists and Quakers, beans and rice and sugar and spice, seeing and hearing, hoping and fearing.
Praise the sun and moon and the month of June, a comfy bed and an ache-less head, descending rain and decreasing pain, grocers and clerks and soda jerks, good dreams you send, weak bones you mend, each wink and nod from that which many call God.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City