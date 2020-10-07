I would like to appeal to all those who are willing to vote to give more of their hard-earned money back to the government (mainly a Harris/Biden administration) to write me a check. They should have no problem doing this if they really believe the government should be able to take more out of their paychecks.
I promise I will use it to help those in need, feed the hungry and provide shelter and clothing for the homeless. In fact I’ll even help those who have no health insurance.
If you do a little research you’ll find that use of dollars to be a much better than what the government would do with it, not to mention it won’t be used to line anyone’s pockets.
To prove the point I recently took more than $3,000 out of my own pocket to take care of a need for a fellow citizen who was not a relative. I was able to do this because the Trump tax cuts allowed me to put more money in the bank.
The point is, if you’re going to throw your hard-earned money away, throw some of it my way and I’ll make sure it is used better than the tax-grabbing politicians.
Let’s see how many people really believe in what they’re voting for.
PAUL DAVIS
Elizabeth City
Trump’s attempts to avoid weakness only showcase it
One of Donald Trump’s obsessions is that he must appear “strong” at all times and in all situations. This week, he returned to the White House from Walter Reed military hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19. While there, he had to appear tough and “in control” to his supporters, so he went out for a ride in a hermetically sealed vehicle.
First of all, the president of the U.S. does not control America or the American people. We the people control our country. Trump isn’t a dictator like his friends Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. He just presides over the executive branch of the government.
According to the Christian New Testament, being weak in some way and pretending to be strong is the ultimate dishonesty. “When I am weak, (humble, self-defacing, a mere nothing), then I am strong,” St. Paul wrote. One is weak with authentic human weakness before God who alone is strong and is ones strength-in-weakness.
In this sense, a very ill, elderly, COVID-19 patient hooked up to a respirator and in a coma is truly strong in his/her weakness with the infinite strength of God. Nothing fake about that!
JERRY GILL
Hertford