Former President Ronald Reagan fulfilled a campaign promise by making Sandra Day O'Conner the first female U.S. Supreme Court justice. Affirmative action was not part of that process; nor was it needed.
President Joe Biden made a campaign promise to appoint a Black woman to a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. Somehow his promise is being frowned on as wrong.
Affirmative action has been mentioned as playing a significant part of Biden's selection process. It is not until we realize why we even had to have such a thing as affirmative action that we see the fairness of President Biden's choice.
What makes President Biden's choice right is the same thing that made President Reagan's choice right: they're choosing highly qualified people to fulfill a very important job.
This country has a history of building walls of inequality around its people. Affirmative action was developed as one of the tools to help push down those walls.
The people who feel affirmative action is a racist policy should know that racism necessitated the policy. This nation is a melting pot of different cultures and people, and the highest court in the land should reflect that. That reflection should include gender.
Also, if we compare President Biden's campaign promise with former President Donald Trump's promise to pardon the criminal acts committed at the nation's Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, we might conclude that Biden's promise wasn't so bad after all.
While President Biden's campaign promise to appoint an African American woman to the U.S. Supreme Court may have been a strategic move to attract the votes of a certain demographic of the country, transparency can also be a takeaway from his controversial move.
For me, transparency in a political leader is a plus. If we are honest, we know that political strategy is par for the course when it comes to running for political office.
We we consider that at one point in this nation, one person owning another person was legal, then affirmative action doesn't seem so bad. We still have a ways to go before the wall of inequality is broken down, and with God's help, we will get there.