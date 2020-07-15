As a democracy and voting rights organization, we must be part of the progress that is catalyzed at this moment. We support our partners in the civil rights community who are working on positive changes in our local towns and around the country.
We are also an organization who educates. As Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney stated, Confederate statues “are the greatest example of nostalgia masquerading as history. It’s the fake news of their time.”
The Confederate statues and their strategic placement and timing during Jim Crow and the 1950s and ‘60s were simply a symbol of white supremacy meant to remind blacks who was still in charge.
We stand with our black neighbors in Pasquotank County and neighboring counties who have had to walk by that statue with anger for too long. The real history is the day it is removed. Be on the right side of that history.
TERRA FOX
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: The author is president of the League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina. This letter was written to the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners, who voted Monday night 4-3 to remove the Confederate monument that has stood on the courthouse square since being erected there in 1911.
Pandemic survival: Listen to Fauci, not to Trump
Here are two good suggestions to help us get through the current wave of the COVID-19 pandemic:
Do not listen to Donald Trump, Mike Pence, or any of their lackeys in the White House. They don‘t know what they‘re talking about.
Do listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci and the other heroic scientists, doctors, nurses, and health experts. They know what they‘re talking about. They love “America the Beautiful” and the suffering American people — all of us!
Be free enough to follow their advice and example.
JERRY GILL
Hertford